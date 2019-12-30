Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim

A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming she was molested by a group of Israeli tourists in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa

Sentencing was adjourned until January 7.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of "public mischief", which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 Euros.

"The statements you have given were false," the judge told the defendant in remarks translated by the court interpreter.

She appeared frustrated by the delay to the sentencing, telling herlawyer: "He already made his decision! I thought we were asking for a fine."