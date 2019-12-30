UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Court Finds British Woman Guilty Of False Rape Claim

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Paralimni, Cyprus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming she was molested by a group of Israeli tourists in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 7.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of "public mischief", which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 Euros.

"The statements you have given were false," the judge told the defendant in remarks translated by the court interpreter.

She appeared frustrated by the delay to the sentencing, telling herlawyer: "He already made his decision! I thought we were asking for a fine."

