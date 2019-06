A Greek Cypriot army captain who murdered five women and two children was handed seven life sentences Monday after pleading guilty in a serial killing case that has shocked the Mediterranean island

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A Greek Cypriot army captain who murdered five women and two children was handed seven life sentences Monday after pleading guilty in a serial killing case that has shocked the Mediterranean island.

In a ruling seen by AFP, a panel of three judges at the Nicosia Criminal Court said that 35-year-old Nikos Metaxas had "embarked on a campaign to kill defenceless women."