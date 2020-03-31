Cyprus Declares Curfew Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Cypriot authorities have tightened measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus by introducing a curfew and imposing a fine of up to 300 Euros ($330) for those violating the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

The movement on the island has been limited since March 24 with the public allowed only to leave places of residence for work, shopping for food and medical reasons.

"Furthermore, as from 31st March 2020 at 6 a.m. [03:00 GMT] ... Gatherings of people at any residence are prohibited, other than of permanent residents ... Any movement of persons from 9.00 p.m. until 6.00 a.m. is prohibited, except for those holding a Confirmation of Movement of an Employee certificate," Ioannou said in a statement as quoted by the Ministry of Interior's Press and Information Office.

Other measures include increasing controls at checkpoints and using neighborhood watch officers.