Cyprus Detects 2 Cases Of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Two cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been detected on Cyprus, the Cypriot Ministry of Health said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Two cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been detected on Cyprus, the Cypriot Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

"The Cypriot Ministry of Health... reports the detection of two cases of acute hepatitis of unspecified etiology, in children aged 5 and 4 years, they fell ill in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 170 cases in 16 countries across the globe with the majority of cases detected in Europe.

The age of the patients ranges from one month to 16 years. Approximately 10% of patients required liver transplantation. At least one death has been reported.

The WHO also specified that the common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis, like hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E, have not been detected in any of the reported cases, while at least 20 of the patients were tested positive for COVID-19, and 19 had a COVID-19 and adenovirus co-infection. The organization noted that the new hepatitis is not linked to COVID-19 vaccination and may be caused by an adenovirus.

