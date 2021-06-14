UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Drops Charges Against 15 Police In Serial Killings

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Cyprus drops charges against 15 police in serial killings

Cyprus on Monday dropped its prosecution of police officers for alleged negligence and racism over the disappearance of seven foreign women and children who were victims of a serial killer

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Cyprus on Monday dropped its prosecution of police officers for alleged negligence and racism over the disappearance of seven foreign women and children who were victims of a serial killer.

Prosecutors could not prove "beyond reasonable doubt" that the 15 officers had been criminally negligent, the office of attorney general George Savvides said in a statement.

"It is clear from case law that 'error, however serious, negligence, stupidity, inadequacy or incompetence', do not meet the level of a reckless act required for an offence of neglect of duty," the prosecutor's office said.

It said failure to connect the missing persons to a possible murder case did not amount to "wilful and deliberate neglect of duty".

Greek Cypriot army captain Nikos Metaxas is serving life sentences for murdering five women and two children after pleading guilty to the killings that came to light in 2019.

The victims killed between 2016 and 2018 were from the Philippines, Romania and Nepal. The children, aged six and eight, were daughters of two of the women.

The prosecution was launched against the 15 members of the police force last May by Savvides' predecessor for having allegedly "failed to perform their official duties".

Although he dropped the case, Savvides criticised police.

The investigation "revealed a series of systemic problems in the police that may have to do with its organisation, training and ability of its members, also a possible underlying racist perception by some members", he said.

The case file has been handed over to police to decide on any disciplinary measures.

An independent investigation looked into how police handled reports on the missing foreigners, whose bodies were later recovered in two lakes, a field and a mineshaft.

The probe said police had shown negligence in not taking the reports on missing women and children seriously.

It was ordered amid public outrage that some of the victims could have been saved had police done their job.

The justice minister and police chief were forced to resign over the macabre killing spree that went undetected for nearly three years.

It was only exposed after tourists shooting pictures at a mineshaft stumbled across the first body in April 2019.

Related Topics

Murder Missing Persons Army Police Job George Romania Philippines Cyprus Nepal April May Women 2016 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

26 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

26 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

11 seconds ago

Rs 58b allocated for roads under Punjab ADP

13 seconds ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs1.1b for Emergency Service ..

14 seconds ago

Govt focusing on nature based solutions for ecosys ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.