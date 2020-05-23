Cyprus ends passenger flights ban from June 9 with conditions

Cyprus will reopen its airports to commercial flights from June 9 after nearly three months of lockdown, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said Friday

The phased reopening will initially allow passengers to fly to the small EU state from about 20 countries.

But the island's two largest tourist markets, Britain - which accounts for a third of all arrivals - and Russia, are not on the initial lists, amid fears the new coronavirus has not been sufficiently contained.

A second phase of easing restrictions will begin on June 20, the minister said.