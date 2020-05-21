UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Ends Virus Lockdown But Airports Stay Shut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

The Cypriot government ended a strict coronavirus lockdown Thursday, reopening outdoor restaurants, barber shops and beaches, but keeping the Mediterranean resort island's vital airports and hotels closed for now

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Cypriot government ended a strict coronavirus lockdown Thursday, reopening outdoor restaurants, barber shops and beaches, but keeping the Mediterranean resort island's vital airports and hotels closed for now.

After two months of living in self-isolation, Cypriots are allowed to move around freely again.

Some 32,000 more people went back to work as part of the government's second stage out of lockdown.

Thousands of children returned to the classroom as state-run schools resumed most classes.

Since mid-March people could only go outside for exercise and essential trips which needed to be approved by text message while a curfew was enforced every night.

Cyprus activated the second stage of its draft timetable for ending the lockdown after the the daily number of new infections remained in single figures throughout the first three weeks of May.

Virologist Dr Leontios Kostrikis, who is a member of the health ministry's epidemiological monitoring unit, said he was "very satisfied" with the figures so far.

Announcing four new infections in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday evening, Kostrikis said Cyprus was entering a watershed moment in its fight against the coronavirus.

"The second stage is a make or break point for a full return to normalcy and for this reason we kindly ask you to keep up the good work with the same determination so that we are not forced to take backward steps," Kostrikis told reporters.

Due to the better than expected figures, the government has also decided to allow Cypriots access to organised beaches from 23 May, rather than June 1 as planned.

At present only swimming is allowed not sunbathing or any other leisure activity.

Parks and public spaces have also reopened but not children's playgrounds.

Church services and other forms of religious worship will also be allowed to resume from May 23 instead of June.

Related Topics

Same Cyprus May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

7 minutes ago

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

15 minutes ago

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers to ..

5 minutes ago

India's Modi Offers Support for Odisha State Resid ..

5 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Cu ..

5 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.