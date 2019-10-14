UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Expects Lavrov's Visit In Early 2020 - Foreign Ministry

Cyprus expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit the country in early 2020, Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasos Tzionis told Sputnik

"We hope and expect minister Lavrov's visit to Cyprus to highlight the celebrations of the 60th [anniversary] of our [Russia-Cyprus] diplomatic relations.

We want this visit to be very successful and therefore we need to have agreements and memorandum of understanding to be signed by two countries. Hopefully [the visit] is going to be early 2020," Tzionis said.

