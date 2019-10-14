(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Cyprus expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit the country in early 2020 , Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasos Tzionis told Sputnik.

"We hope and expect minister Lavrov's visit to Cyprus to highlight the celebrations of the 60th [anniversary] of our [Russia-Cyprus] diplomatic relations.

We want this visit to be very successful and therefore we need to have agreements and memorandum of understanding to be signed by two countries. Hopefully [the visit] is going to be early 2020," Tzionis said.