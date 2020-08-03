MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Cyprus expects a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in early September, a source in the Cypriot Foreign Ministry told sputnik on Monday.

Tasos Tzionis, the permanent secretary of the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik back in mid-October that the country expected Lavrov's visit in early 2020.

"As for the visit, we are working on dates in early September," the diplomatic source told Sputnik, when asked whether the visit is still on the agenda for 2020.