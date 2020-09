(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to pay a visit to Cyprus on September 8, a diplomatic source in the Cyprus Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday .

