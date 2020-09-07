UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Expects Turkey To Change Stance On Security, Guarantees Issues - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:13 PM

Cyprus Expects Turkey to Change Stance on Security, Guarantees Issues - Foreign Minister

Cyprus expects Turkey to adjust its position on the island as a solution to the Cyprus problem should at last render the island free from obsolete post-colonial security arrangements and foreign guarantors, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Cyprus expects Turkey to adjust its position on the island as a solution to the Cyprus problem should at last render the island free from obsolete post-colonial security arrangements and foreign guarantors, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, Ankara criticized the decision by the United States to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo against Cyprus, claiming it ignores equality and balance between the island's Greek and Turkish populations, and warning that it may have to take counter measures to guarantee security of the Turkish Cypriots, citing its role as a guarantor country. The US move comes as tensions escalate between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus over rights to look for energy resources in eastern Mediterranean.

"We, therefore, expect that the position of all concerned, in particular Turkey, will be aligned with contemporary realities and international law, and will respond to the fundamental expectation of the people of Cyprus for a genuine independent and sovereign State, not a protectorate that will be a hostage of foreign guardians," Christodoulides said.

He has touched upon the issue of holding a referendum, saying that any solution to the Cyprus conflict has to be put for a vote of the island's residents.

Cyprus became independent in 1960 per the treaties of establishment, guarantee, and alliance. It has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974 when Ankara sent its forces to the island to allegedly protect the island's Turkish population. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by anyone except the Turkish government.

Related Topics

Turkey Vote Ankara Independence Alliance United States Cyprus Greece May All From Government

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 346,200 cusecs water

40 seconds ago

PBM spends Rs 124.45 mln on child labourers educat ..

41 seconds ago

34 injured in 5.1 magnitude quack in NE of Iran

43 seconds ago

MBZUAI faculty member wins top prizes at European ..

44 minutes ago

Berlin's Charite Hospital Offers No Updates on Nav ..

5 minutes ago

'More work needed on Childhood Cancer awareness in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.