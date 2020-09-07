Cyprus Expects Turkey to Change Stance on Security, Guarantees Issues - Foreign Minister

Cyprus expects Turkey to adjust its position on the island as a solution to the Cyprus problem should at last render the island free from obsolete post-colonial security arrangements and foreign guarantors, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik

Earlier in the week, Ankara criticized the decision by the United States to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo against Cyprus, claiming it ignores equality and balance between the island's Greek and Turkish populations, and warning that it may have to take counter measures to guarantee security of the Turkish Cypriots, citing its role as a guarantor country. The US move comes as tensions escalate between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus over rights to look for energy resources in eastern Mediterranean.

"We, therefore, expect that the position of all concerned, in particular Turkey, will be aligned with contemporary realities and international law, and will respond to the fundamental expectation of the people of Cyprus for a genuine independent and sovereign State, not a protectorate that will be a hostage of foreign guardians," Christodoulides said.

He has touched upon the issue of holding a referendum, saying that any solution to the Cyprus conflict has to be put for a vote of the island's residents.

Cyprus became independent in 1960 per the treaties of establishment, guarantee, and alliance. It has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974 when Ankara sent its forces to the island to allegedly protect the island's Turkish population. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by anyone except the Turkish government.