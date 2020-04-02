Cyprus Extends Flight Ban for Another Fortnight Over COVID-19 Pandemic -Transport Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Cyprus has extended a complete ban on flights for an additional two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Thursday.

"Assessing the situation in Cyprus, as well as the dramatic situation in other European countries and around the world, we extend the decree on a complete ban on flights for another 14 days," Karousos wrote on Twitter.

The ban was introduced on March 21. The new extension will enter into force on April 4. An exception is being made for cargo and humanitarian flights.

Cyprus registered 58 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 320. Nine people have died. In addition, 77 cases were confirmed in the breakaway region of Northern Cyprus that are not included in Cyprus's official count.