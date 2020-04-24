Cyprus extends flight ban until mid-May

UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Cyprus has extended a ban on all commercial flights until May 17 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the transport minister said Friday.

"We have decided to extend the decree on a total ban on flights at Larnaca and Paphos airports until Sunday 17 May," Yiannis Karousos wrote on Twitter.

The transport ministry said the decree continued to apply to all countries.

Cargo and humanitarian flights, as well as repatriation flights to and from the Mediterranean island, are exempt.

The extension is the third since authorities first introduced a two-week ban on March 21. The current period had been scheduled to end on April 30.

Cyprus has imposed tough restrictions to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Most people are allowed to leave their homes only once a day and a night-time curfew is in place, while those returning on repatriation flights are subject to a 14-day quarantine period at a designated facility.

Authorities are assessing whether to start gradually easing the lockdown in early May, with new cases of the COVID-19 illness appearing to slow and low transmission rates.

As of Thursday evening, the Republic of Cyprus had officially declared 795 coronavirus cases, including 10 on sovereign British military bases on the island, and 13 deaths.

The breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has registered 108 cases and four deaths.

