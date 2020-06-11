UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Foreign Minister Says Turkey Seeks To Become Dominant Force In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:00 AM

Cyprus Foreign Minister Says Turkey Seeks to Become Dominant Force in Region

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Turkey, by its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, seeks to achieve geostrategic goals and become a dominant force in the region, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said speaking at a discussion at the 5th Delphi Economic Forum being held online.

The minister called Turkey drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone "an unpleasant scenario", noting that the sovereign rights of Cyprus, a member state of the European Union, were being violated.

"Turkey's actions are aimed at achieving geostrategic and not necessarily energy goals," Christodoulides said.

"A vacuum has been created in our region, and Turkey is trying to fill this vacuum in order to become the dominant force in the region. That is why, especially at the moment, the EU has a great opportunity to claim a leading role in the region, given that European countries and Brussels now better understand the aspirations of Turkey," the Cypriot minister said.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Brussels Cyprus

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

3 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

4 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

4 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.