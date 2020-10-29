UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Foreign Minister Self Isolates Over Coronavirus Contact

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Cyprus Foreign Minister Self Isolates Over Coronavirus Contact

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides went into self-isolation on Wednesday due to contact with an employee infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Christodoulides has been in self-isolation since noon in accordance with the current instructions of the Ministry of Health, after the detection of a case of COVID in his close professional environment, which was revealed as a result of a test conducted yesterday evening.

All necessary measures are being taken," the ministry said.

Christodoulides was in Athens on Tuesday for a trilateral meeting with Greek and Israeli foreign ministers Nikos Dendias and Gabi Ashkenazi. The meeting ended in the evening.

Dendias and Ashkenazi had held talks in Athens with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a day earlier. On Tuesday, Lavrov went into self-isolation due to a contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

Related Topics

Russia Athens Cyprus All Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

10 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.