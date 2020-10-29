Cyprus Foreign Minister Self Isolates Over Coronavirus Contact

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides went into self-isolation on Wednesday due to contact with an employee infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Christodoulides has been in self-isolation since noon in accordance with the current instructions of the Ministry of Health, after the detection of a case of COVID in his close professional environment, which was revealed as a result of a test conducted yesterday evening.

All necessary measures are being taken," the ministry said.

Christodoulides was in Athens on Tuesday for a trilateral meeting with Greek and Israeli foreign ministers Nikos Dendias and Gabi Ashkenazi. The meeting ended in the evening.

Dendias and Ashkenazi had held talks in Athens with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a day earlier. On Tuesday, Lavrov went into self-isolation due to a contact with a person infected with coronavirus.