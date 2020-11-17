UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Foreign Minister Troubled By Risk Of Turkey Annexing Northern Territories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:50 AM

Cyprus Foreign Minister Troubled by Risk of Turkey Annexing Northern Territories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides says he is concerned that there is a risk of Turkey annexing the north of Cyprus if no solution to the territorial dispute is found by 2023.

"Unfortunately, the occupied areas [of Cyprus], areas in northern Syria, areas in northern Iraq are all potential targets for [Turkish President] Mr. [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and this is something that should trouble us and of course we are concerned," Christodoulides said during a Monday meeting at the House finance committee, as quoted by the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

Christodoulides said that Turkey continues its provocations in Cyprus "due to Erdogan's neo-Ottoman approach" in light of the 100-year anniversary since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, which will be marked in 2023.

Following the 1974 military operation by Ankara to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, Cyprus has been essentially divided, with the Turkish part recognized solely by Turkey.

On Sunday, Erdogan visited the northern Cypriot fenced-off town of Varosha to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Varosha, a once-popular tourist destination, was transformed into a ghost town following the Turkish invasion. In October, Erdogan announced the town's reopening, saying he would go there for a "picnic."

United Nations Security Council resolutions 550 and 789 condemn all resettlement attempts in the area.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Iraq Ankara Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan October Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

6 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

5 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

5 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

6 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.