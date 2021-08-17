Cyprus GDP to Rise by 5.5% in 2021 - Finance Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Cypriot economy has been recovering at a greater pace than expected, with the GDP projected to rise by over 5.5% this year, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates of the Statistical Service of Cyprus have the country's economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 at 12.9%, compared to the same period last year.

These indicators, according to Petrides, are paving the way for better economic performance this year, which is due to significantly exceed the initial estimate of 3.7% growth previously projected by the ministry.

"I believe that the economy of Cyprus will grow by more than 5.

5% in 2021, which means that the economy of Cyprus will be one of the few economies of the European Union whose growth in 2021 will cover the national income losses of 2020. I am convinced that, given the dynamics of the economy of Cyprus, the market rebound, the rapid progress in the vaccination program, and proper financial management, we will achieve this goal," the minister said.

Last year, the toughest in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, Cyprus managed to limit the drop in GDP to 5.1%, a much better result than the average recession in the European Union, and incomparably better than in other countries with a large tourist sector, Petrides explained.