Cyprus' Government Annuls Passports Of Officials From Northern Cyprus - Cabinet Spokesman

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The government of Cyprus will cancel the passports of the government members from Northern Cyprus, officials who were involved in re-opening of Varosha, and those who pursue the hostile policy and undermine the sovereignty of the republic, the cabinet spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, told reporters on Monday.

The comment was made following the meeting of the Council of Ministers, according to the government press and information office.

All the government members of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus use passports issued by the Republic of Cyprus for traveling abroad.

