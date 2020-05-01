UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Has One Of Highest Rates Of COVID-19 Testing - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:14 AM

Cyprus has the highest level of COVID-19 testing after Luxembourg and Malta with approximately 4,500 tests for 100,000 people, the secretary of the Limassol Municipality said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Cyprus has the highest level of COVID-19 testing after Luxembourg and Malta with approximately 4,500 tests for 100,000 people, the secretary of the Limassol Municipality said on Thursday.

"There have been about 50,000 ambulatory tests for the coronavirus conducted in Cyprus since March, 843 case have been detected.

Cyprus has the highest level of population resting after Luxembourg and Malta, about 4,500 tests for 100,000 people. This has allowed to trace the spread of the virus and adopt the right measures to contain it," the secretary said during a videoconference between the sister cities of St. Petersburgh and Limassol on municipal reaction during a pandemic.

He added that his city has the lowest rate of COVID-19 spread on the island.

