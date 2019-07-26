Stella Kyriakides, a Cypriot lawmaker from the center-right Democratic Rally Party, has been nominated to the position of European commissioner from Cyprus in the body's next convocation, Politico news site reported on Friday, citing the Cypriot government

Upon assuming the presidency of the European Commission earlier in July, Ursula von der Leyen suggested forming a gender-balanced commission and encouraged member states to nominate female candidates to serve during the body's next five-year term.

According to the news outlet, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades informed von der Leyen of Kyriakides' nomination on Thursday.

Trained as a clinical psychologist, Kyriakides currently serves as a member of the Cypriot parliament. She previously worked as president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from 2017-2018.