Cyprus Hopes to Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions on Russia Soon - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Cypriot authorities are hoping to lift the coronavirus disease-related travel restrictions on arrivals from Russia in the near future, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the government is continually monitoring the epidemiological situation.

In June, Cyprus partially lifted its ban on international travel, allowing direct flights from 19 countries to arrive at its airports. More countries have been added to this list, although international flights from Russia are still not permitted. In late August, Cyprus allowed entry from Russia to several categories of people, including Cypriot citizens and their family members, legal residents, those with a special permission, as well as diplomats.

"As our economy relies heavily on income from tourism and other related services, I can assure you that the competent authorities of our government are closely and regularly monitoring the epidemiological situation as it evolves, with the hope that sooner rather than later we will be able to lift restrictions on travel from Russia," the foreign minister said.

The decision in March to restrict foreign travelers from entering the country was taken due to public health concerns, Christodoulides stated, adding that any decision to lift the measures will be taken following the analysis of verified epidemiological data.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, more than 781,000 Russian tourists traveled to the Mediterranean island nation in 2019, the second-most of any country.