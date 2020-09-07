UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Hopes To Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions On Russia Soon - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Cyprus Hopes to Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions on Russia Soon - Foreign Minister

The Cypriot authorities are hoping to lift the coronavirus disease-related travel restrictions on arrivals from Russia in the near future, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the government is continually monitoring the epidemiological situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Cypriot authorities are hoping to lift the coronavirus disease-related travel restrictions on arrivals from Russia in the near future, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the government is continually monitoring the epidemiological situation.

In June, Cyprus partially lifted its ban on international travel, allowing direct flights from 19 countries to arrive at its airports. More countries have been added to this list, although international flights from Russia are still not permitted. In late August, Cyprus allowed entry from Russia to several categories of people, including Cypriot citizens and their family members, legal residents, those with a special permission, as well as diplomats.

"As our economy relies heavily on income from tourism and other related services, I can assure you that the competent authorities of our government are closely and regularly monitoring the epidemiological situation as it evolves, with the hope that sooner rather than later we will be able to lift restrictions on travel from Russia," the foreign minister said.

The decision in March to restrict foreign travelers from entering the country was taken due to public health concerns, Christodoulides stated, adding that any decision to lift the measures will be taken following the analysis of verified epidemiological data.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, more than 781,000 Russian tourists traveled to the Mediterranean island nation in 2019, the second-most of any country.

Related Topics

Russia Cyprus March June August 2019 Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI faculty member wins top prizes at European ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Industry calls for more public-private ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperi ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.42 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Double Tax Deal Amendments Unlikely to Curb Russia ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Companies Welcome to Help Develop Cyprus's ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.