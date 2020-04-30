Cyprus' Hospitality Sector, Airports to Resume Operations in June-July - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Airports and hotels in Cyprus will be allowed to resume work at the third stage of abatement of the coronavirus restrictions, Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said at a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades announced that the country will begin gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in several stages. The first and second stages will last from May 4 to June 4 to cover reopening of retailers, schools and museums, among other other non-essential public venues.

"The resumption of economic activity will take place with observance of [health] instructions and protocols," the health minister said, as quoted in a press release by the Cypriot Press and Information Office.

According to the minister, Stage 3 of the abatement will run from June 9 to July 13 and apply to airports and hotels, as well as beaches and roofed food services. Restrictions on movements will be completely lifted, he said.

Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory during visits to supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and other public venues, but the ministry still advised to have them on as a matter of recommendation. Disposable masks will remain a mandatory requirement for workers of public transport and retail services.

The Cypriot Health Ministry has announced a tender to procure 9 million protective masks, of which part will be to private sector companies.