Cyprus Introduces 2-Week COVID-19 Emergency Measures Until December 13

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Cypriot authorities introduced Monday nationwide emergency measures until December 13 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as indicated by the government gazette.

Cyprus has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections over the past several months, recording 150-250 cases daily with a population of about 875,000 people. So far, the country has confirmed 10,400 cases and 60 related fatalities.

The new measures may be lifted from December 14 to January 7 if the situation improves. For now, the curfew time has been extended by two hours and will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (19:00 to 03:00 GMT). During the stay-home hours, commutes to work, the hospital, pharmacy or a veterinary clinic in case of emergency are allowed.

"An exception will be made on December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021, the travel ban will be in force from 2.00 a.m. to 6 a.m.," Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told reporters.

From December 23 to January 1, up to 15 ” instead of the previously allowed 10 ” people will be allowed to stay indoors.

Catering services will work until 10:30 p.m. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, restaurants will be open until half past midnight.

Ioannou added that if the epidemiological situation became worse, the government would have no choice but to impose tougher measures.