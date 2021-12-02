Cyprus Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Passengers on Arrival

(@FahadShabbir)

Cyprus says all passengers aged 12 years and over are obliged to test for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the country through January 10, 2022, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Press and Information Office of Cyprus announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Cyprus says all passengers aged 12 years and over are obliged to test for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the country through January 10, 2022, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Press and Information Office of Cyprus announced on Thursday.

"The Council of Ministers has approved today a proposal by the Minister for Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Yannis Karousos, on the mandatory PCR tests by all persons aged 12 years or over upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus, by air or by sea, and regardless of the original country of departure," the message read.

Arriving passengers will have to carry out PCR tests even if they hold full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 certificates.

The measure will be in effect from December 6, 2021 until January 10, 2022. The effective period may be extended depending on the epidemiological situation. The office noted that authorities would conduct random checks on passengers on possession of PCR tests in airports until December 6 for better surveillance and early detection of imported positive cases.

The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders for foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of a full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.