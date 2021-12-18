UrduPoint.com

Cyprus, Jordan Sign Bilateral Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:21 AM

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Jordan's King Abdullah II paid an official visit to Cyprus on Friday for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades, during which several bilateral accords were signed, officials said

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah II paid an official visit to Cyprus on Friday for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades, during which several bilateral accords were signed, officials said.

The agreements covered issues including double taxation and the extradition of fugitives.

Following a military guard of honour, Anastasiades and Abdullah held a private meeting and exchanged gifts.

"President Anastasiades bestowed upon the king of Jordan the highest honour of the Republic of Cyprus.

.. and King Abdullah II bestowed upon the president the highest honour of Jordan," the presidency said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, as well as climate change and efforts to combat Covid-19.

Abdullah was also briefed on efforts to resume United Nations-backed Cyprus reunification talks and Turkish warnings against Nicosia over oil and gas exploration in the region.

Jordan has joined a burgeoning regional alliance that includes Egypt, Greece and Israel, based on shared energy interests.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Oil Visit Nicosia Alliance Cyprus Greece Gas

Recent Stories

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

4 minutes ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

4 minutes ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

8 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Says 2 New Draft Agreemen ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says 2 New Draft Agreements Drawn Up During Vienna Talk ..

8 minutes ago
 EVM's to close all doors of rigging: Shibli Faraz

EVM's to close all doors of rigging: Shibli Faraz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.