Cyprus Lifts All Restrictions On Vaccinated Tourists Starting May 10 - Tourism Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Starting May 10, Cyprus will lift all restrictions on tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus, including with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said in an interview with CNA news agency.

Those providing a negative test for COVID-19 will also be allowed to enter the country, the minister specified.

"We will inform our foreign partners that from May 10, vaccinated people from the 65 countries that we recently opened [borders for] will find it easier to come to Cyprus without testing, they will not be quarantined, even if they have close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus," Perdios said.

According to the minister, these 65 countries include EU member states; members of the Eurasian Economic Space, including Norway and Iceland; as well as Switzerland; Armenia; Bahrain; Belarus; Canada; Egypt; Georgia; Israel; Jordan; Kuwait; Lebanon; Qatar; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Ukraine; the United Arab Emirates; the United Kingdom; and the United States.

"Their citizens have the right to enter with a negative test ... Those who have been vaccinated with both shots or have completed vaccination, since one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is sufficient, will be able to come to Cyprus without a test," Perdios said.

This applies to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, the minister specified.

The fact that Sputnik V is yet to be approved by the EU drug regulator does not play any role, since any EU member state has the right to approve or accept vaccines from third countries for travel purposes, the minister stressed.

