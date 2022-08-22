Cyprus Lost About $224Mln Due to Abuse of Golden Passports - Audit Office

Cyprus's budget has lost 255 million euros ($224.16 million) due to the abuse of the Cypriot Investment Program, which grants Cyprus citizenship by investment (also known as golden passports), the country's audit office said Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Cyprus's budget has lost 255 million Euros ($224.16 million) due to the abuse of the Cypriot Investment Program, which grants Cyprus citizenship by investment (also known as golden passports), the country's audit office said Monday.

Cyprus has been granting citizenship by investment since 2007. The Cypriot Investment Program, which provided foreigners with the opportunity to obtain Cyprus citizenship by investment, was introduced in 2013. The government had issued about 4,000 golden passports to those foreigners who invested $2.5 million in the economy, raising about 8 billion euros as a result. The program was suspended in 2020 after Al Jazeera broadcaster carried out an investigation and found out that Cypriot officials were granting the country's citizenship to criminals. The investigation spurred a scandal and a wave of criminal charges against politicians, including then-president of the Cypriot parliament Demetris Syllouris.

According to the audit office's report, the program was unreliable and led to a loss of 200 million euros due to non-payment of VAT and 25 million euros due to non-payment of fees.

"The Ministry of Interior has been hiding important data and information from the Council of Ministers," the report read.

The office added that it had canceled contracts worth 1 billion euros and was reviewing other contracts amounting to 3.5 billion euros.

Since the launch of the program in 2007, over 7,000 people have been granted Cyprus citizenship, including 3,517 investors and 3,810 family members, the office said, adding that the report lacked comprehensive data on many minor children that had been naturalized along with their parents.