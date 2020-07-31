Cyprus makes masks mandatory in shops as virus cases spike

Cyprus is making face masks compulsory in shops, supermarkets and other indoor public places after a spike in coronavirus cases following three months of containment, the health minister said Friday

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Cyprus is making face masks compulsory in shops, supermarkets and other indoor public places after a spike in coronavirus cases following three months of containment, the health minister said Friday.

The move came shortly before Cyprus declared 25 new cases on Friday -- the highest daily infection number since mid-April. It announced 13 new cases on Wednesday, after more than two months of day-on-day infection rises in the single digits.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said people will be required to wear masks in indoor public places with a high frequency of visitors, such as shops, supermarkets, banks and hospitals, effective midnight on Friday night.

Those who defy the measure will incur a 300 euro ($350) fine.

President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted Friday that the additional measures were decided upon "after great concern" about the renewed spread of the virus.

The island's outbreak peaked in April with a high of 58 cases.

"We are among the few countries in the world to have successfully tackled the pandemic," Ioannou told reporters.

"The lifting of restrictions has led many to ignore personal safety regulations and social distancing." Of the 23 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday, 15 were in the southern port city of Limassol.

Authorities announced a further tightening of restrictions there for three weeks starting Friday, with social gatherings limited to 10 people and restrictions on capacity at restaurants and churches.

"It is up to us to protect our health. I rely on the responsibility of every citizen... with the certainty that we will all rise to the occasion," Ioannou said.

Random testing of incoming passengers at airports will also be ramped up to 1,000 daily from 600, he added.

Many of those diagnosed lately have travelled recently.

Cyprus issued a commercial flight ban in March as part of its lockdown measures. The ban was lifted for a limited number of countries on June 9.

The Republic of Cyprus normally earns about 15 percent of its GDP from tourism and welcomed a record 3.97 million visitors last year.

It has promoted itself as a safe destination during the pandemic, with a little over 1,100 officially reported coronavirus infections to date, including 19 deaths.

The breakaway north has reported 144 cases, including four deaths.

-- UK tourists coming back -- From Saturday, Cyprus will allow arrivals from the UK, its biggest tourist market, placing it in its list of Category B countries.

Arrivals from this category must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure, or in some cases may be eligible for a test on arrival.

It allows arrivals from Category A countries, which it considers low risk, to enter without a COVID-19 health certificate.

Arrivals from countries designated outside Category A and Category B are limited and those travellers must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Cyprus updates its list of approved countries weekly.