Cyprus Must Deny Port Access to Russian Navy for US to Lift Arms Embargo - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The United States wants Cyprus to deny port access to Russian naval ships before it considers further lifting the arms supplies embargo imposed on the island nation, US Political-Military Affairs Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said during a conference call on Monday.

"For us to go forward with the Republic of Cyprus, we do need to see further assurances on their ability to deny port access to Russian naval vessels," Cooper said.

In September, the United States announced that it was lifting for a year the restrictions on the export and import of non-lethal defense articles to and from Cyprus.

Cooper addressed Turkey's concerns over the partial lifting of the embargo, saying that although Ankara plays a key role in the alliance, the United States will not abide by its provocations of allies and partners.

Turkey has said the partial lifting of the US embargo on arms supplies to Cyprus will negatively affect the search for ways to resolve the Cyprus dispute.

Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011. Cyprus has been split into the Greek Cypriot-run south and a Turkish Cypriot run north since 1974.