Cyprus' New President Meets With Leader of Turkish Cypriots - UN Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Newly elected President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has had his first meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, with their discussion focused on the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria but not on the Cypriot settlement, the UN mission in Cyprus said.

"Today, H.E. Mr. Ersin Tatar and H.E. Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, met for the first time under the auspices of the Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Mr. Colin Stewart. They had an informal discussion which was open and constructive," the mission said in a statement on Thursday.

Discussing the earthquakes, Tatar and Christodoulides expressed "their sympathy" for the victims and their families, many of whom are Turkish Cypriots.

At the same time, the Cypriot president told journalists following the meeting that, although he and Tatar had had their first exchange of views in a friendly environment, they had not had any substantial talks on the Cyprus settlement.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Ankara does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Tatar, who was elected as leader of self-proclaimed Northern Cyprus in October 2020, supports establishing a confederate state in Cyprus, whereas Greek Cypriots believe that the Cyprus settlement could be achieved only based on the UN concept of "bi-zonal and bi-communial" federation.

Christodoulides was elected as Cyprus' president earlier in February, beating Cypriot diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis in a runoff.