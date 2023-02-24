UrduPoint.com

Cyprus' New President Meets With Leader Of Turkish Cypriots - UN Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Cyprus' New President Meets With Leader of Turkish Cypriots - UN Mission

Newly elected President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has had his first meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, with their discussion focused on the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria but not on the Cypriot settlement, the UN mission in Cyprus said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Newly elected President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has had his first meeting with the head of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, with their discussion focused on the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria but not on the Cypriot settlement, the UN mission in Cyprus said.

"Today, H.E. Mr. Ersin Tatar and H.E. Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, met for the first time under the auspices of the Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Mr. Colin Stewart. They had an informal discussion which was open and constructive," the mission said in a statement on Thursday.

Discussing the earthquakes, Tatar and Christodoulides expressed "their sympathy" for the victims and their families, many of whom are Turkish Cypriots.

At the same time, the Cypriot president told journalists following the meeting that, although he and Tatar had had their first exchange of views in a friendly environment, they had not had any substantial talks on the Cyprus settlement.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Ankara does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus as an independent state and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Tatar, who was elected as leader of self-proclaimed Northern Cyprus in October 2020, supports establishing a confederate state in Cyprus, whereas Greek Cypriots believe that the Cyprus settlement could be achieved only based on the UN concept of "bi-zonal and bi-communial" federation.

Christodoulides was elected as Cyprus' president earlier in February, beating Cypriot diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis in a runoff.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Exchange Turkey Same Ankara Cyprus February October 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Annual sports gala-2023 concludes

Annual sports gala-2023 concludes

5 minutes ago
 Hamza, Hamid to clash in All PSB National Ranking ..

Hamza, Hamid to clash in All PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta ind ..

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta industries visits Girls Training ..

5 minutes ago
 Additional IGP South Maqsood-ul-Hasan for accelera ..

Additional IGP South Maqsood-ul-Hasan for accelerating ongoing operations agains ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China high-level hybrid wheat collaboration to ..

Pak-China high-level hybrid wheat collaboration to ensure grain safety in Pakist ..

13 minutes ago
 Putin Trusted by 78% of Russians, 81% Assess Presi ..

Putin Trusted by 78% of Russians, 81% Assess President's Performance Positively ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.