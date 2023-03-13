Cyprus' New President Pays First Official Visit to Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) New Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Monday as part of his first official visit since taking office in February.

After the meeting, the two officials held a press conference broadcast on Mitsotakis' social media.

Christodoulides also met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

On February 28, Christodoulides was sworn in as Cypriot president. The inauguration took place in the parliament at a special session on the last day of the five-year term of the former president, Nicos Anastasiades.