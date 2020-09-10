UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Not Making EU's Belarus Sanctions Conditional On Measures Against Turkey - Source

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

Cyprus Not Making EU's Belarus Sanctions Conditional on Measures Against Turkey - Source

Cyprus is not trying to block the European Union's sanctions against Belarus over its drilling rights dispute with Turkey, a source in the Cypriot Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Cyprus is not trying to block the European Union's sanctions against Belarus over its drilling rights dispute with Turkey, a source in the Cypriot Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Bloomberg news agency reported earlier in the day that Cyprus was blocking the European Union's sanctions against Belarus and insisting that Turkey is also sanctioned as part of the dispute over the drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"No, it is not true that Cyprus is blocking EU sanctions against Belarus until they add to the sanctions list Turkish companies drilling in the island's [exclusive economic zone] EEZ", the source said.

