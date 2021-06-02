UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Not Ready Yet To Join Schengen Area - Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Cyprus, which is part of the European Union, is not ready yet to join the Schengen area, as it has not fulfilled all the requirements, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Schengen strategy, Johansson stated that Cyprus is yet to meet the requirements necessary to join the area.

At the same time, she expressed hope that the Council of the EU will soon lift controls for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia, and integrate them into the Schengen area, as they have fulfilled all the criteria.

"Cyprus is not ready yet," she added.

The Schengen area is a free travel area, which covers 26 European states, including 22 of the 27 EU countries ” except Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Cyprus and Ireland. Four non-EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, are also part of the area.

