UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Now Used As Intermediate Base For Evacuation Of People From Sudan -Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Cyprus Now Used As Intermediate Base for Evacuation of People From Sudan -Foreign Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Cyprus is now being used as an intermediate base for evacuation of people from Sudan, with five flights having arrived since Tuesday, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told reporters.

"The unsettled situation in Sudan, despite the current ceasefire, causes serious concern both in terms of the humanitarian situation in the country and in terms of possible consequences at the regional level," Kombos said.

He said Cyprus from the very beginning showed its readiness to contribute to the efforts to evacuate European citizens, including Cypriots, to ensure the necessary conditions for temporary accommodation of civilians evacuated from Sudan.

"Cyprus acts as a way station for civilians before they go to their countries of origin, to countries of final destination.

It has been confirmed that in such cases, Cyprus is a safe regional port," the minister said.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting April 21 in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.

Related Topics

Injured World Died Khartoum Sudan Cyprus April Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

6 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

6 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.