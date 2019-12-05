UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Petitions ICC Over Turkey's Offshore Drilling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:43 PM

Cyprus petitions ICC over Turkey's offshore drilling

Cyprus has petitioned the International Court of Justice at The Hague to protect its offshore gas reserves from meddling by Turkey, President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Cyprus has petitioned the International Court of Justice at The Hague to protect its offshore gas reserves from meddling by Turkey, President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday.

"We have said we will use every legitimate and legal weapon, in every international forum, to defend the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus, and the petition to the The Hague has this purpose," Anastasiades told reporters.

The island's internationally recognised government felt compelled to seek the judgement of the court after Turkish authorities sent drill ships into what it regards as its exclusive economic zone.

The Greek Cypriot dominated government has pushed ahead with offshore oil and gas exploration despite the collapse in 2017 of UN-backed talks on ending the island's decades-long division.

That has angered Turkey, which has had troops stationed in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the island since 1974 when it seized it in response to a Greek Cypriot coup in Nicosia seeking union with Greece.

Cyprus is a member state of the European Union and Turkish drilling operations inside the island's exclusive economic zone have prompted the bloc to draw up a legal framework for sanctions on individuals and firms involved in them.

Turkey does not recognise the Cyprus government, regarding it as an exclusively Greek Cypriot administration with no right to maritime boundaries until a comprehensive peace deal for the island has been achieved.

Anastasiades said an initial attempt to deliver a notice of his government's intentions to the Turkish embassy in Athens was denied.

"So, it was sent via other means, there is proof it was received and this gives us the right to recourse."In February, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum made the biggest gas find off Cyprus so far, discovering a field holding an estimated five to eight trillion cubic feet.

Italy's ENI and Total of France have also been heavily involved in exploring for offshore oil and gas.

Related Topics

Turkey France European Union Oil Qatar Nicosia Athens The Hague Cyprus Greece February Gas 2017 From Government Weapon Court

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9s Is A Truly Premium Mid range with outst ..

3 minutes ago

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Shahbaz patronized sophisticated money laundering ..

1 minute ago

Safe City web TV channel to propagate information, ..

2 minutes ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

20 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.