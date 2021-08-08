UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Police Destroy Suspicious Suitcase Near Presidential Palace In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Cyprus Police Destroy Suspicious Suitcase Near Presidential Palace in Capital

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Cyprus police destroyed a suspicious object found near the presidential palace in Nicosia with a controlled explosion, the police said on Sunday.

The suspicious suitcase was found on Sunday afternoon.

"Investigation of a suspicious object found near the Presidential Palace was completed.

The Cyprus police bomb disposal unit used a controlled explosion, and it turned out that there were no explosives in it," the statement said.

Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper reported that the person who had left the suitcase was caught on surveillance cameras. The police are currently trying to establish their identity.

The suitcase contained clothes and wires, the newspaper said.

