Cyprus Police Say Seven Rioters Detained During Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:39 PM

Seven people have been detained over rioting late on Wednesday in the southern Сypriot city of Limassol, the Cyprus police reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Seven people have been detained over rioting late on Wednesday in the southern Сypriot city of Limassol, the Cyprus police reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Limassol witnessed serious riots during the rally, in which over 400 people protested against corruption and restriction measures. The incident occurred at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday evening, when around 100 people left the rally's column and started throwing Molotov cocktails and flares.

"Four police officers and one fire firefighter have been injured during the incident, the police vehicle was set afire by a Molotov cocktail, four private vehicles and three other police vehicles have been damaged," the police said.

According to the police's statement, "seven suspects are charged with arson attacks on vehicles, malicious mischief, illegal storage of explosives and conspiracy to commit a crime." The age of the detainees varies from 17-21.

On October 23, the Cypriot authorities implemented a curfew in Paphos and Limassol, and ordered food services to close by 10:30 p.m.

