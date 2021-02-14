UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protest In Nicosia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Cyprus police used tear gas and water cannons against hundreds of people who took to the streets of Nicosia on Saturday to protest coronavirus limits and corruption within the government, media said.

Antifa protesters, leftist political party members and radical green activists marched through the downtown in defiance of a ban on gatherings, according to the Phileleftheros daily.

The paper said police officers dragged and beat protesters with batons. According to the police, 10 people were arrested and fines were issued for breaking coronavirus rules.

The police said they used water cannons to stop demonstrators from hurling rocks and oranges at the police. Several people were injured.

The Mediterranean island nation went into a second lockdown last month and began easing restrictions from February 1 but many limitations remain in place.

