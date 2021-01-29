UrduPoint.com
Cyprus President Announces Comprehensive Anti-Corruption Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:35 PM

The Cypriot government has drawn up a package of reforms aimed at building a "strong network of prevention, protection, and fighting corruption," President Nicos Anastasiades said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Cypriot government has drawn up a package of reforms aimed at building a "strong network of prevention, protection, and fighting corruption," President Nicos Anastasiades said Friday.

This comes amid a widening scandal over the Mediterranean island nation's "golden passports" scheme that reportedly granted EU citizenship to foreigners with a criminal record in return for generous investments.

"Our planning aims in the best possible reinforcement of the legislative, political, financial, and social environment," Anastasiades told a news conference, according to the Cyprus Mail daily.

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said the measures included setting up a special corruption-fighting force under the chief prosecutor's office, drafting a code of ethics for state officials, and launching an internal audit of the ministries. A new national integrity office will reportedly review asset declarations of all Cypriot politicians.

