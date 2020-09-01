Cyprus President Discusses Aphrodite Gas Field Development With Chevron, Noble Energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades held a teleconference with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth; Noble Energy CEO David Stover and both companies' employees also attended, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said.

Chevron is acquiring a stake in the Aphrodite gas field off the coast of Cyprus through the purchase of Noble Energy, and the deal is expected to be completed in October, the statement said.

"During the teleconference, the companies reiterated the importance they attach to the development of the Aphrodite field as part of their strategic energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They said they intended to start planning the use of the field as soon as possible, despite the relative delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also expressed a desire to visit Cyprus as soon as conditions permit," it said.

The president of Cyprus expressed satisfaction with the statements of the two companies' representatives and said the government was ready to cooperate with companies and provide all possible assistance to achieve common goals, the cabinet spokesman said.