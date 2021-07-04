Cyprus President Pledges Immediate Assistance to All Fire Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said that immediate assistance will be provided to the victims of the fire that broke out in the mountainous districts of Larnaca and Limassol on Saturday night.

"The government will provide immediate assistance to the victims and the families of the victims. We will not leave anyone abandoned in the destruction of the fire," the leader tweeted on Sunday.

He added that the fires are the largest to hit the island since 1974 and called the disaster a "tragedy."

In a press statement, Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris added that aerial assistance from Greece and Israel will be arriving to Cyprus on Sunday in the afternoon to help extinguish the fire.

Nouris had also confirmed that the four bodies found in the Odou village are the four Egyptians who went missing on Saturday night, however medical exams will be carried out to prove their identity.

Two large hotspots are still raging between the villages of Vavatsinia and Odou in the Larnaca district.

Nouris added that strong winds are making it harder to battle the fire. Around 36 people who needed housing were transferred to hotels in the island's capital of Nicosia and a volunteer center was opened in the village of Skarinou.