UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus President Pledges Immediate Assistance To All Fire Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Cyprus President Pledges Immediate Assistance to All Fire Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said that immediate assistance will be provided to the victims of the fire that broke out in the mountainous districts of Larnaca and Limassol on Saturday night.

"The government will provide immediate assistance to the victims and the families of the victims. We will not leave anyone abandoned in the destruction of the fire," the leader tweeted on Sunday.

He added that the fires are the largest to hit the island since 1974 and called the disaster a "tragedy."

In a press statement, Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris added that aerial assistance from Greece and Israel will be arriving to Cyprus on Sunday in the afternoon to help extinguish the fire.

Nouris had also confirmed that the four bodies found in the Odou village are the four Egyptians who went missing on Saturday night, however medical exams will be carried out to prove their identity.

Two large hotspots are still raging between the villages of Vavatsinia and Odou in the Larnaca district.

Nouris added that strong winds are making it harder to battle the fire. Around 36 people who needed housing were transferred to hotels in the island's capital of Nicosia and a volunteer center was opened in the village of Skarinou.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Nicosia Cyprus Greece Sunday From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

1 hour ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

3 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.