UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus President Postpones Israel Visit Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Cyprus president postpones Israel visit over virus

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has postponed a planned visit to Jerusalem next Tuesday because of concerns over the worsening coronavirus situation in Israel, officials said

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has postponed a planned visit to Jerusalem next Tuesday because of concerns over the worsening coronavirus situation in Israel, officials said.

Anastasiades had been due to hold high-level discussions on energy, tourism and defence but both sides agreed to postpone them until a later date.

Cyprus government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said Anastasiades spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and they agreed to reschedule in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the discussion, it was agreed that in view of the developments regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Israel, it is appropriate, under the circumstances, to postpone the visit of the president to Israel on June 23," Koushos said in a written statement.

"It was further agreed, as soon as conditions allow, to set a new date for the visit to Israel as soon as possible." Anastasiades would have been just the second foreign leader to visit since the coronavirus prompted Israel to close its borders in early March.

It would have also been the Cypriot leader's first foreign trip since the outbreak in March.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his ministers visited Israel earlier this week to discuss the same issues, including the planned EastMed gas pipeline.

During Mitsotakis's visit, Netanyahu said Israel was planning to reopen its borders to tourism with Greece and Cyprus starting August 1.

Israelis had already begun to return to Cyprus earlier this month, becoming the first tourists to visit the island as it reopened its airports on June 9 to countries with relatively low infection rates.

However, on June 11, Cyprus relegated Israel from its low risk category, meaning that Israelis wishing to visit will need to carry a special certificate of health to prove they are COVID-19 negative.

Israel in May saw the number of new daily coronavirus cases drop to only a few dozen but has since seen a spike in COVID-19 infections with close to 200 new cases each day.

On Thursday, it passed 20,000 virus cases. Of those, 303 have died.

Cyprus has tallied a total of 985 cases and 19 deaths and is looking to jump-start its battered tourism sector.

In recent years, Israelis have made up the third largest group of tourists to Cyprus after Britain and Russia, two countries considered high-risk whose holidaymakers remain barred.

Israel's already warm ties with Cyprus got a boost in January when they signed a deal with Greece for a huge pipeline project to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, despite Turkish hostility to the deal.

The 2,000-kilometre (1,250 miles) EastMed pipeline will be able to carry between nine and 12 billion cubic metres of gas a year from offshore reserves held by Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and then on to Italy and other southern and southeastern European countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Russia Europe Visit Died Jerusalem Same Italy Cyprus Greece January March May June August Gas From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

1 hour ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

41 seconds ago

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 hours ago

No disagreements among members over EU borrowing f ..

43 seconds ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.