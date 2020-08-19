UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Cyprus' President Wants Decisive EU Reaction to Ankara's Activity in East Mediterranean

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Greek Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades has urged the European Union to react against all of human rights and international law violations, instead of picking and choosing on the basis of members' interests, asking to implement decisive measures against Turkey, the government's press and information office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Anastasiades took part in a video summit on the situation in Belarus, which also touched upon Ankara's activity in the eastern Mediterranean, considered to be illegal by Athens and Nikosia.

"In his speech, President Anastasiades has pointed out that, among other things, the EU should be present every time, and not selectively or because of interests of members, when democratic principles, rule of law, human rights, and international law are being violated.

He has noted that Cyprus has been facing human rights and basic freedoms violations by Turkey for years," the office said in a statement.

Anastasiades is said to have raised the issue of Ankara flouting the sovereign rights of Nikosia within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"The president has stressed that the EU is responsible for reacting against these grave challenges to peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean, pointing out that the escalation of the Turkish aggression will not subside because of the EU's lukewarm reaction, as it has been proven," the office added.

Since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights with Ankara rejecting the EEZ claims of Nicosia.

