Cyprus' Pro-Presidential Party Wins Legislative Election With 27.77% of Vote - Commission

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The pro-presidential center-right Democratic Rally (DISI) gathered 27.77% of the vote, winning the parliamentary election in Cyprus, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after 100% of ballots were counted.

The opposition Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) ranks second in the voting with 22.34%.

The centrist Democratic Party (DIKO) comes in third, with 11.29% of the vote.

The fourth party was the far-right National Popular Front (ELAM), which received 6.78% of the vote, an increase compared to the result of 3.71% in the 2016 legislative election.

The Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) has secured 6.

72%, the centrist party DIPA received 6.10%, and the Movement of Ecologists ” Citizens' Cooperation has collected 4.41% of the vote.

The election involved 551 candidates from 15 parties and seven independent candidates.

According to preliminary data, the turnout was 65.72%, compared to the rate of 66.79% in the 2016 parliamentary election.

The distribution of the 56 seats in parliament between the parties will be unveiled soon.

The results of the major parties were worse than in 2016 when DISI received 30.7% of the vote, AKEL - 25.7%, DIKO - 14.5%. However, EDEK improved the results - it had 6.18% of the votes five years ago.