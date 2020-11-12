UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Puts Limassol, Paphos Districts On 18-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Cyprus Puts Limassol, Paphos Districts on 18-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Cyprus orders an 18-day lockdown starting Thursday for the districts of Limassol and Paphos, which account for nearly 70 percent of recent coronavirus cases in the country, Cyprus Mail reported.

The new measures will last through November 30.

The curfew in the two districts will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The movement in and out of the districts is banned, except for essential workers. Public gatherings are also prohibited.

Lyceums and higher education colleges are to switch to online learning.

Kindergartens and Primary schools will remain open.

All non-essential workers are required to work remotely. Restaurants, bars and cafes will only be allowed to provide delivery and takeaway services. Beauty salons and gyms are also required to close.

The island nation has so far confirmed over 6,400 COVID-19 cases, including 33 deaths. Last week, the government introduced a nationwide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ordered the mandatory wearing of masks both indoors and outdoors and recommended telecommuting.

Related Topics

Education Paphos Cyprus November From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

16 minutes ago

PCB confirms appointments of Younis and Arshad

19 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

22 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

24 minutes ago

AJK President says State of Junagarh is an integra ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 November 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.