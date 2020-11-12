Cyprus Puts Limassol, Paphos Districts on 18-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Cyprus orders an 18-day lockdown starting Thursday for the districts of Limassol and Paphos, which account for nearly 70 percent of recent coronavirus cases in the country, Cyprus Mail reported.

The new measures will last through November 30.

The curfew in the two districts will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The movement in and out of the districts is banned, except for essential workers. Public gatherings are also prohibited.

Lyceums and higher education colleges are to switch to online learning.

Kindergartens and Primary schools will remain open.

All non-essential workers are required to work remotely. Restaurants, bars and cafes will only be allowed to provide delivery and takeaway services. Beauty salons and gyms are also required to close.

The island nation has so far confirmed over 6,400 COVID-19 cases, including 33 deaths. Last week, the government introduced a nationwide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ordered the mandatory wearing of masks both indoors and outdoors and recommended telecommuting.