ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Embassy to Cyprus on Thursday confirmed to Sputnik that the country's government had received a letter on changes in the double taxation avoidance agreement between the two countries.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 15 percent tax on dividends transferred to foreign bank accounts, noting that it would require adjusting Russia's double taxation avoidance agreement with other countries. Putin added that Russia would unilaterally exit any such agreement if its offers were not accepted.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia had sent to the Cypriot government a letter about said adjustments.

"We confirm the letter's delivery. We delivered it to the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus and the Finance Ministry of Cyprus on Wednesday," the embassy said.

According to the local Phileleftheros newspaper, the letter states that Moscow will wait for a response until June 15, and unilaterally annul the agreement if there is no reply.