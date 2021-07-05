UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Recognizes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates - Deputy Tourism Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Cyprus recognizes Russian COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios told Sputnik, adding that vaccinated Russians were now exempt from taking a PCR test upon arrival on the island.

On June 28, Russia resumed regular flights to Cyprus.

"In order for someone from Russia to visit Cyprus, they must have two COVID-19 tests, because Russia is still in the 'red zone.' This means that one PCR test must be taken 72 hours before arrival in Cyprus, and the second test upon arrival," Perdios said.

PCR tests in Cyprus cost about 30 Euros ($36). However, Cyprus recognizes Russian vaccines in lieu of the tests, the deputy minister added.

"If someone is vaccinated, the test is not required," Perdios noted.

Once the epidemiological situation in Russia improves, tourists will be able to take only one test, as the country would no longer be in the red zone, but orange.

The official further noted that the number of  Cyprus-bound flights, including form Russia, is continuously increasing.

"Cyprus is a safe holiday destination. Sixty-five percent of the population is vaccinated," Perdios said.

The Mediterranean island nation has only a few COVID-19 restrictions remaining, with restaurants, parks and hotels are open for tourists. Maintaining social distance and wearing masks indoors is a requirement.

