Cyprus Red-Lists Israel Over Growing COVID-19 Cases - Ministry Of Health

Mon 09th August 2021

Cyprus is upgrading the COVID-19 status of Israel, putting it on its red list, which means that travelers from the Middle East country will be required to take a COVID test prior to and upon arrival, the Cypriot Ministry of Health said on Monday

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate 60% of its population, creating conditions for mass immunity. Over two months, however, new cases have grown from 30 to some 5,300, many of them the Delta strain.

"It is noted that passengers coming from Red Category countries shall be required to: a) undergo a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure proving a negative PCR result and b) undergo a laboratory test upon their arrival in the Republic of Cyprus.

The examination cost will be borne by themselves and in addition, such persons should remain in self-isolation until the test result is issued," the Cypriot ministry said in a release.

Together with Israel, Lebanon and Estonia were also upgraded to the red list by Cyprus. At the same time, Croatia, Sweden, and Serbia are now included in the orange COVID-19 list.

