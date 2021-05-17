Cyprus Reduces Curfew Hours in New Round of COVID-19 Restrictions Easing - Health Ministry

Cyprus enters another stage of easing coronavirus-related restrictions, reducing curfew hours, among other things, as the epidemiological situation in the country improves, the Ministry of Health said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Cyprus enters another stage of easing coronavirus-related restrictions, reducing curfew hours, among other things, as the epidemiological situation in the country improves, the Ministry of Health said.

Starting Monday, curfew, which was in place from 9:00 p.m. (6 p.m.) to 5:00 a.m., will now start at midnight. The authorities also allowed the holding of weddings, christenings and funerals, involving up to 200 people, provided that no more than 30% of the capacity of the ceremony venue is used.

The presentation of SafePass a document to ascertain proof of virus immunity for individuals who wish to visit public places is not mandatory for going to outdoor places, hairdressers, beauty salons, gambling and betting businesses.

At the same time, private businesses providing services, as well as the public sector, excluding essential services, should still work remotely. Up to 50% of their staff can return to offices.

The next phase is set to begin on June 10 and will encompass the reopening of night clubs, among other things.