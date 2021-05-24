Cyprus Registers First Blood Clot Death After AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Cyprus has recorded the first blood clot death in a person who was given the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, the national Phileleftheros newspaper reported on Monday, citing the State Health Services Organization (SHSO).

According to the media, the victim is a British woman, 39, who was hospitalized in critical condition in Nicosia. She received the vaccine in Paphos in early May.

Charalambos Charilaou, the SHSO spokesman, said that the EU drug regulator will determine whether the death was linked to the vaccine.

He added that another woman, 40, had post-inoculation blood clotting. She is currently in good condition and is receiving treatment in Nicosia.

Cyprus has administered over 500,000 shots against COVID-19. Around 356,000 people have received at least the first dose, while more than 155,000 have been fully immunized